$0.64 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

