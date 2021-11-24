$0.82 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

