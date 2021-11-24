-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.92). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SRRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,910. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $991.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

