$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported sales of $812.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,024. GMS has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.