$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $65.48 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

