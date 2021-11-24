$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

HLF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.