$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 576.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 391,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 61,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

