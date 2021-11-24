1,006 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $286.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.