10,870 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $853.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

