1,115 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

