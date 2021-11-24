$113.95 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce sales of $113.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.25 million and the lowest is $108.08 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

