$117.01 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report $117.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workiva.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Workiva by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.48 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

