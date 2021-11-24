$128.97 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report sales of $128.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.58 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.98 million to $397.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

