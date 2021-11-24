13,275 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

