13,908 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

