146,005 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Schlumberger makes up 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

