1,640 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.00 and a 12 month high of $308.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.35%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.