1,640 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.