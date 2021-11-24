173,127 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 173,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

