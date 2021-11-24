1,902,143 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,902,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,156,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.87% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140,111 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $45.99.

