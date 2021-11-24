$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $194.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

HL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44, a PEG ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.