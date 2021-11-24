$194.62 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $194.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

HL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44, a PEG ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

