$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.60. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

