$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.08. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

