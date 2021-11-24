20,336 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.50 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.