2,293 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

