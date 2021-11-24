25,037 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 569.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 197,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,666. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.