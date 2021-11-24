$278.21 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $278.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.24 million and the lowest is $243.84 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $579.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $677.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $629.90 million, with estimates ranging from $567.40 million to $734.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. Truist Securities reduced their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 997,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

