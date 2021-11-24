$3.11 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

