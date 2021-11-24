30,286 Shares in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onion Global during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onion Global alerts:

NYSE:OG opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Onion Global Limited has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG).

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.