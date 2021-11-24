3,044 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 408.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 133,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 768.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 152,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ameren by 87.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.