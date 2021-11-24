3,300 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

