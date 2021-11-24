362 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

RWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,842. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

