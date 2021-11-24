$388.36 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce sales of $388.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the highest is $416.31 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

OSH stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,769 shares of company stock worth $30,877,772. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,540 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

