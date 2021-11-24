39,310 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

