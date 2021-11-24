$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

AMD opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,909 shares of company stock worth $51,627,686. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

