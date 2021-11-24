46,555 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.