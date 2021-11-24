4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Trading Down 6.9%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.76. 70,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 22,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

