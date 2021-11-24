4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £803.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,988.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,816.94.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

