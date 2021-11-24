$500.65 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $500.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.70 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,873. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.