520 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

