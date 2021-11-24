592,946 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 592,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,785,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,782. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

