65,841 Shares in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85. Holley Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.