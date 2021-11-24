$707.03 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce sales of $707.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $705.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $238.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

