753 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $177.16 and a one year high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.97.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

