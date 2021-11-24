76,362 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Prudential Financial comprises 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

