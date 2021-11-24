7,700 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 543.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 240.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.24.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,200 shares of company stock worth $6,079,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

