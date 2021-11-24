$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $8.10 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $37.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

RCUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 447,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

