Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $254.88 or 0.00449221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $245.58 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,447.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,392,219 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.