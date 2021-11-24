Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Plans GBX 1.21 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ASLI opened at GBX 113.39 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

