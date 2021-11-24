Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Absci alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABSI stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $31.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.